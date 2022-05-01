WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of WEX worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in WEX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,688,000 after buying an additional 227,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its position in WEX by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,498,000 after buying an additional 163,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.31.

WEX opened at $166.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average is $157.92. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $210.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

