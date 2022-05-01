WEX (NYSE:WEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEX had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX updated its Q2 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.40-$12.80 EPS.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $166.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $210.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.31.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 260,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 78.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

