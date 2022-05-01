Widercoin (WDR) Achieves Market Cap of $1,790.88

Widercoin (WDR) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $1,790.88 and $197.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.36 or 0.07315976 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043526 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.