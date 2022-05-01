Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $246.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

