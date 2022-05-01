Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $249.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.59. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.69 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.