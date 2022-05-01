Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,801,000. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000.

NYSEARCA RYU opened at $116.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.22.

