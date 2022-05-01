Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

TJX opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

