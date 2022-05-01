Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,989 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

NYSE:GE opened at $74.55 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

