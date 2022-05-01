Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.47.

NYSE LIN opened at $311.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.63 and a 200-day moving average of $318.13. The company has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.