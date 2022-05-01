Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.