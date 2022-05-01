WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008884 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

