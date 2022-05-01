WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.77

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.77 and traded as low as $35.53. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 582,358 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 315,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 56.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

