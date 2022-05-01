Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.61

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.38 ($0.09). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,402,710 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £13.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.61.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia.

