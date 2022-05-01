Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.61

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.38 ($0.09). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,402,710 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £13.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.61.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)
