WNS (NYSE:WNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.43.

WNS opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.69.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in WNS by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 215,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

