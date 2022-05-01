Wolves of Wall Street Price Hits $15.69 on Top Exchanges (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for $15.69 or 0.00041301 BTC on exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $144,055.97 and $1,500.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00100905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,182 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

