Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in Workday by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Workday by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.70. 2,213,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,458. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.67 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,067.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

