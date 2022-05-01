WPP’s (WPP) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($18.80) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($19.76) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.11) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.10) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,264.30 ($16.11).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,005 ($12.81) on Wednesday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 868.80 ($11.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,016.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,077.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.32), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,411,122.93). Also, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($11.76), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($563,046.47).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

