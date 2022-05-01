Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $384.19 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $540.37 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $384.19 or 0.01009950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.25 or 0.07248162 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,226,248 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

