Wrapped NXM Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $45.43 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $27.09 or 0.00070503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

