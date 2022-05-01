Xion Finance (XGT) Market Cap Reaches $115,543.13

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $115,543.13 and approximately $3,915.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

