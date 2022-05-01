xSigma (SIG) Market Cap Tops $316,212.97

xSigma (SIG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, xSigma has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. xSigma has a market cap of $316,212.97 and approximately $161.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About xSigma

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 14,855,541 coins and its circulating supply is 10,211,793 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

xSigma Coin Trading

