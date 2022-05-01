Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,019. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.