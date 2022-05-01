Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yandex by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,935 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 28.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 171,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

