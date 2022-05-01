YFDAI.FINANCE Price Tops $133.73 on Major Exchanges (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $533,036.96 and approximately $408,871.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $133.73 or 0.00352808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.88 or 0.07302405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043873 BTC.

About YFDAI.FINANCE

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF . The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using US dollars.

