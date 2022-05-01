Yield Guild Games Price Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $168.63 million and approximately $38.00 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00003910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.32 or 0.07200549 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00053931 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,190,379 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

