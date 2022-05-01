Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 59.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 20.5% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 328,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 65.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 2,869,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $323.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.