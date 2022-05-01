Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. Frontline reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Frontline.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FRO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,758. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.60 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.
Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
