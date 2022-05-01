Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) to report sales of $123.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.19 million and the highest is $124.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full-year sales of $482.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $487.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $582.96 million, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $592.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NerdWallet.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRDS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of NRDS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,548. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

