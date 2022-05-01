Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will report $12.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $11.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $53.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.19 million to $57.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.54 million, with estimates ranging from $70.73 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $226,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 302,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,475. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.