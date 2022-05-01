Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to announce $17.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.12 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $14.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $136.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,014,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,391. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

