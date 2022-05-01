Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spire Global.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.54. The firm had revenue of 14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 15.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on SPIR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Spire Global stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 447,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.98 and a 200 day moving average of 3.30. Spire Global has a twelve month low of 1.54 and a twelve month high of 19.50.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

