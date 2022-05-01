Zacks: Analysts Expect Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Celularity stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celularity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

