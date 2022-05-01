Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) to post $20.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.70 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $20.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.10 million to $84.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $88.70 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

CVCY stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. 66,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,635. The stock has a market cap of $227.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.