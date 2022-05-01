Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) to Announce -$0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Clarus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,292,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,884,858. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

