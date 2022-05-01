Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $64.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $64.50 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $58.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $254.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.86 million to $254.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE FC traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 123,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $574.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

