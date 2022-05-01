Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) to post sales of $276.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ocwen Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.76 million and the highest is $281.36 million. Ocwen Financial posted sales of $207.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocwen Financial.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $293.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

OCN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocwen Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE:OCN traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 192,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,422. The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.00. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

