Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.11. 15,072,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,419. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

