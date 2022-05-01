Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Edap Tms posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,466. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $235.96 million, a PE ratio of 705.71 and a beta of 1.40. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

