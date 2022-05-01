Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will report $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.49 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. Moderna posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $25.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $17.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

MRNA traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,095,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,028. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.08. Moderna has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,616,984.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,524,074 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

