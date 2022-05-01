Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $886.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regal Rexnord.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRX stock traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $127.24. 754,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,501. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.