Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to post $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the lowest is $27.50 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $108.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

American Superconductor stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,483. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

