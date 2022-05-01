Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Get GH Research alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.05.

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $14.56 on Thursday. GH Research has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $30.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 18.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 500,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GH Research (GHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.