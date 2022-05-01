Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on IMIAY. Societe Generale reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.07) to GBX 1,400 ($17.84) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.21) to GBX 1,845 ($23.52) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,298.75.

IMI stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. IMI has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $49.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

