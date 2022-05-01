Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

MFIN opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $199.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

