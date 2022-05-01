Zacks Investment Research Lowers AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 19.27.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 8.19 on Wednesday. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of 13.95.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

