Zacks Investment Research Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Azul is benefiting from steady recovery in air-travel demand, especially on the domestic front. The carrier’s March 2022 traffic (consolidated) increased 68.6% year over year. Domestic traffic rose 52.6% from the year ago reading. Also, strong e-commerce demand is boosting Azul’s cargo business unit. The company generated net revenues of R$1.1 billion in 2021, which is double the level achieved in 2019. However, despite the improvement, air traffic is below 2019 levels. Fourth-quarter 2021 traffic was down 3.8% from the fourth-quarter 2019 reading. Weakness in international travel demand (down 68.5% in fourth-quarter 2021 from the fourth-quarter 2019 reading) is concerning. Rising fuel costs add to the carrier's woes as it has the potential to hurt its bottom line. Moreover, the company's increasing debt level is worrisome. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. Azul has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azul will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Azul by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Azul by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

