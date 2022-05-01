Zacks Investment Research Lowers Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.