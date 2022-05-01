Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.