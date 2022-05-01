Zacks Investment Research Lowers Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

PSN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Parsons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised Parsons from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.20.

PSN stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Parsons has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

