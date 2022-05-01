Zacks Investment Research Lowers PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

PRCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

PRCT opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.08 and a quick ratio of 19.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,214,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

